Boss asks if he was wrong to fire employee returning from maternity leave.

"AITA for firing an employee returning from maternity leave?"

I feel like the devil right now, so I’ll accept whatever judgment you all have.

I run a team of about 6 people. Our company offers a large amount of maternity leave, 10 months. One of my employees got pregnant recently, I’ll call her Jess.

Our team does project based work and in the period between her leaving for ML we finished up the project we were working on when she left, and started working on a project without her.

During this period, our team had to adapt to working without her expertise in certain matters. We adapted and eventually some of us developed the skills needed to do some of her workload.