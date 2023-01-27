Boss fires intern, has her 'escorted out' for hugging coworkers; 'I hate being hugged.'

AITA for firing an intern because she wouldn't stop hugging people?

I manage the internship program at my job. We have six and twelve month internships. This post is about a woman (22) in the program, I’ll call her Hester. I noticed Hester hugged her classmates a lot. It was something I brought up in our One on Ones because it seemed excessive. She didn't seem to like that feedback but didn’t say anything.

Around December she tried to hug me at a company function. Her review was the next day so I brought it up again. Saying she needed to keep her hands to herself, that this was a work place and not a social club, and reminded her that a lot of people, including myself, do not like being hugged. She argued with me and said it was how she greeted people and shared a connection with them.