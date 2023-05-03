Warehouse worker told she must wear skirt, she shows them who wears the pants.

A workplace uniform is not unusual, but it should atleast make sense.

One warehouse employee was shocked when her bosses told her that she would be required to wear a women's business suit to work in the warehouse. They wanted her to look 'professional' and 'appealing.' She wanted to 'be able' to 'do her job.'

Sit and look pretty instead of doing actual work? Okay!

For the sake of clarity, I'm going to say I work in an industry which is similar to warehousing. Same logic in the grand scheme of things. In my branch, and several surrounding branches, there are only two staff members to keep the place running so we all have casual uniforms; Just a polo shirt and appropriate pants and footwear.