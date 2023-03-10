Employee caught sneaking extra food to needy elderly couple, gets fired. AITA?

Stealing from your place of employment is certainly grounds for dismissal.

But, when it is a small cost that could help people in need, it is hard to say no. One former fastfood employee tells about when their coworker called them out for giving extra food to an elderly couple and their grandchild, costing them their job.

TIFU and got fired over chicken nuggets.

Throwtifu687304

I work or rather worked at a fast food place. A little over two weeks ago on a quiet evening at work, an old couple came in with who I assumed to be their granddaughter. They were all wearing matching knitted sweaters, and I remember thinking just how adorable they looked.