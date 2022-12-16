Childcare staff don't like one 'problem' kid; coworker says you guys are 'pathetic.'

AITA for telling my coworker to stop expecting us to like a kid?

I work at an after school childcare centre. You have the usual normal kids that you love and adore, but then once in a while you get one of those scary ones that make you want to quit.

Well there’s a 5 year old boy who I’m going to call Blake. Cute kid but he’s aggressive and doesn’t listen. If he doesn’t get his way, he throws tantrums. He also has a bit of a bullying problem. All of this has been discussed with dad who doesn’t give a sh*t but apparently there’s nothing we can do because his dad could close down the place if he wanted to.