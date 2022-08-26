Childfree woman asks if she's a jerk for refusing to help 'always pregnant' coworker.

I know, this is already an unrelatable story for must of us. But, in one office, a lot of the work of one mother-of-five seems to get pawned off on... literally everyone else. So, when a single, childfree colleague was approached for a favor, she declined... and was met with resentment.
So, she (u/randome_5682984) took to Reddit to explain the situation and find out if she was wrong or not:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to help a coworker?
I (28F) am single, don't have kids and live alone. I also do not work OT or do anything beyond my work. We are very lucky that we have an awesome manager and team leader. Once we divide the tasks, you can do them whenever as long as your report is handed in when it should be. Work from home, from the office, at 3am, less than 40hrs... It doesn't matter.