Coworker gets 'destitute' SAHM fired from her first job; 'She harassed my kids on Facebook!' AITA?

When this woman feels the need to get a toxic person out of her office who may be desperate for the job, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my boss to fire my coworker after what she did?"

I (F) have worked at a small, local business for almost 12 years now. We have about 8 employees currently and are short staffed.

About 3 weeks ago they hired on some woman in her 50s, who we will call "Karen". Karen, in the beginning, was very appreciative of being hired on - as her husband is out of work following a car wreck and their home was in the process of foreclosure.

She stated she had been searching for employment for months but no one would hire her because she had zero employment history. She was a "stay at home wife" (no kids).