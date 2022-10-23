10 desperate texts sent from bosses to employees this weekend.

The Reddit community Antiwork has seen a major boost over the last year or so, and it's perhaps the best place on the internet for an x-ray into actual interactions between employers and their employees on a day-to-day basis.

This weekend, a significant amount of text message screenshots have surfaced of employers desperate to reach employees on their weekends off — all with hundreds of comments and upvotes.

Some of these posts include fantastic responses from an empowered employee. Others exhibit a heart-wrenching back and forth. Either way, it's a real look into the workforce around the country and the world — and a real way to start a conversations about work and boundaries.

Not to mention — it's dramatic and gloriously snarky. There's a reason this community has over two million subscribers.

1.) The boss who demands his employees be ready, always, for a change in their shift time.