Employee asks if they were wrong to ignore coworker's sudden 'family emergency.'

Covering a shift for a coworker with a scheduling conflict is a standard part of many jobs, but nobody should expect you to suddenly drop everything to do them a favor...

We've all worked with at least one impressively flaky person who makes you regularly question how they've managed to get away with a hilarious lack of effort for so long. So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to ignore their flaky coworker's shift change request, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA for ignoring my coworker who has a “family emergency?"

I have this one coworker who gets on my nerves. She’s still fairly new but she does things that really aggravate me. First of all, there hasn’t been one full week that she hasn’t called off.