Employee tells boss she's pregnant, boss responds by saying 'okay,' she gets upset.

Pregnancy is a big deal and can massively affect someone's experience in the workplace. Some workplaces are super supportive and have great policies in place, while others will dock your pay or even fire you for having a child. With this context in mind, it's hardly surprising pregnant women might feel nervous announcing a pregnancy to a boss.

On the other hand, an employer is likely to have a very full plate, so their reaction to a pregnancy announcement might be less loaded than it seems to the pregnant woman.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, an employer asked if they were wrong for not feeling strongly about their employee's pregnancy.

They wrote:

AITA for not caring about one of my employee's pregnancy?