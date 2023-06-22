Employee gets called 'unprofessional' by HR after framing $5 'bonus' from boss.

There's nothing an unfair workplace hates more than to be called out.
Companies that thrive off the backs of loyal employees while giving them breadcrumbs are often the first to turn around and chastise workers for being transparent about their pay needs.
They wrote:
AITA for framing my quarterly bonus and displaying it on my desk?
I had my performance review, in which I was told I am “above average” or “outstanding” in every category. It’s also worth noting that I was recently promoted, though my evaluation was for my previous role. At the end of my evaluation, I was told that I would be receiving a “$5.34 bonus” according to their KPI bonus structure, which in my opinion is designed to prevent people from getting a bonus.
I told my boss that I was insulted, and pointed out that they were paying me over 6x that amount for just sitting in the hour-long performance evaluation. I asked for several things, including what the average bonus was (which was denied), what I should have done differently to earn a bigger bonus, and what they thought I was actually worth (which also wasn’t answered).
I was pissed, so I went home and decided to frame a $5 bill and put it up at my desk the very next day. I was pulled into a separate meeting with HR who chastised me for being unprofessional, and ordered me to put the picture frame away.
I am of the mindset to leave it there, and let them take action while I look for other opportunities. I work my @$$ off in a very high turnover field. I am worth way more than a $5 bonus. AITA?
Oishiio42 wrote:
NTA. Get that pay-raise by changing jobs, but keep us updated because this is hilarious.
himey72 wrote:
NTA. $5.34 is not a bonus, it is an insult. That is saying you’re not even worth a lunch from McDonald’s.
geckotatgirl wrote:
HR Manager here - NTA. Yes, I'd probably be told to tell you to remove the frame but I'd be rolling my eyes while I did it. In every place I've ever worked, even the crappy ones, there's no way this 'bonus' would ever be allowed to happen. Either we'd have given proper bonuses or there'd be an explanation as to why bonuses weren't able to happen that year or whatever the timeframe was.
This type of bonus or merit increase is so low, it's offensive and insulting, and not antagonizing key employees in this manner is Management 101. Keep the frame up. You're certainly legally allowed to share this information with whomever you want. If they tell you to remove it again, ask them why they're embarrassed about the amount they 'awarded' you.
They should be able to stand behind their decision. In fact, if I were the HR rep in your company and you asked me if we stood proudly behind this bonus award, I'd be speechless because no, no they don't.
Low-Ad7999 wrote:
You should’ve included the .35 cents in the frame with the $5 it feels more raw that way. NTA but you should start rage applying to better jobs.
jackcandid wrote:
NTA You need a bigger frame. Try getting one of those tri-fold frames that hold 8x10 photos. Here's what you really need to do: Print out a copy of your evaluation since it was a really good one. Frame it along with the $5.34. You can use some sticky tack to keep the coins in place. In the middle frame, put a photo of your family.
At the top of the frame, write in a fancy font, 'Inspiration.' When HR pulls you in, just tell them you're so proud of your evaluation that you're using it as inspiration and motivation to keep working hard. In the meantime, start looking for a new job. This company doesn't value your work.
Everyone is rooting for OP in the comments, they're clearly NTA, but their bosses are.