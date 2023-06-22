Employee gets called 'unprofessional' by HR after framing $5 'bonus' from boss.

There's nothing an unfair workplace hates more than to be called out.

Companies that thrive off the backs of loyal employees while giving them breadcrumbs are often the first to turn around and chastise workers for being transparent about their pay needs.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for framing their bonus after their boss massively underpaid them.

They wrote:

AITA for framing my quarterly bonus and displaying it on my desk?