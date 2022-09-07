Employee gets back at abusive boss by publicly calling HR and using audio evidence.

It can be hard to hold your tongue around a mean and annoying boss, but it's also necessary to keep your job. But what happens when a boss goes way too far? Do you fight back or suck it up?

A mother reached her wit's end after her boss made horrific comments about her child, so she decided to clap back in the best way possible. She still isn't sure if she did the right thing, so she (u/AITA-hrreport) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for reporting my supervisor to HR for calling my daughter stupid?

I (27F) have a daughter (2F) who barely speaks. On a regular basis she only says four words, yes, no, Mama and blank (which she means blanket by). On a break, but still in the break room, I was talking to a coworker about all the speech therapy her doctor recommended, and how worried I was for her.

My boss walked in when I was explaining how few words she says, laughed, and said, “She’s probably just stupid.”