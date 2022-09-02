Employee asks if they're wrong to not 'respect' coworker's peanut allergy.

It's hard to interact with coworkers, especially if they're annoying. But what if they are so annoying that you don't even want to deal with their allergies. When this employee is annoyed that they have to attend to their coworker's peanut allergy, they take to the populare Reddit forum to ask:
We have a new employee I will call “Heather.” I have candy dish on my desk which has various types of candy in it. Right now I happen to have the little Reese’s peanut butter cups. Heather noticed my candy dish and said, “You know, I’m allergic to peanuts.” I said I was not aware of her peanut allergy but I did have some other kinds of candy in my dish without peanuts if she wanted any.