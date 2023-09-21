Employee refuses to sign 'get well soon' card for coworker who tried to get them fired.

There are some fates we don't even wish on our worst enemies. But that doesn't mean we want to actively wish them well.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for refusing to sign a "Get Well Soon" card for a coworker that tried to get them fired. They wrote:

"AITA for refusing to sign a Get Well Soon card for a coworker that tried to get me fired?"

Last year I had a coworker actively participate in an investigation to get me fired at work. All allegations were false and fabricated and I am still employed, thank God. However, this ordeal cost me tens of thousands of dollars (I’m in sales) and months of incredible stress at work and at home.