Employee won't accommodate coworker's 'fatal' strawberry allergy, is that wrong?

When this woman is annoyed with her coworker, she asks Reddit:
So I (25f) work in a pretty big office in a big city. The floor I work on is specifically for a branch of the company so there’s only a dozen people on that floor. I bring my lunch everyday because most of the time I don’t have time to get up and get food for myself.
One of my favorite foods is strawberries and I eat them all the time. About a week ago a women I’ll call Jane (47f) started working in the room about 7 doors down from me.
A couple days ago I pulled out my lunch and started munching on my strawberries while trying to type an e-mail. Jane knocks on my door and asks me what the hell I’m doing. She says this in a very high pitch, pissed tone, so I’m taken aback and All I can murmur out is a small “what-“ before she starts yelling at me.