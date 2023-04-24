16 employees who made a $50,000+ accident at work share how they didn't get fired.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Workers who caused a ~$50,000+ accident for their company but *didn’t* get fired, what happened?" people were ready to share their most expensive mistake that somehow didn't get them terminated.
I was an irrigator for a large alpine tree farm. One boss sprayed field with a really expensive pesticide. Other boss didn’t know and told me to water the trees.
I washed off $60,000 worth of chemicals, got yelled yet, but other boss stepped in and took the blame. It was actually a great place to work. - DaCaton
Was installing a $80k circuit card in a machine. New card looked wrong, couldn't tell why at first. Supervisor took this to mean I was an idiot, installed the card. Card smoked. Turns out, it looked wrong because it was missing a few IC chips that had to be installed immediately before use. - Saesama