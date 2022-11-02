Man asks if he was wrong for exposing coworker who was lying about being single.

I’ve (26M) been working at my job for a little over 4 years. During Covid, Theo (25ish M), joined our crew. In the 2 years we have known him, he has NEVER mentioned a spouse. He’s talked about friends and family, his favorite things, what he’s cooking for dinner, everything but that and kind of made himself sound single.
A couple of coworkers even asked him out but he declined because he doesn’t date coworkers. I can’t deny he’s VERY good looking which attracted a lot of interest from coworkers.
A few weeks ago, I was walking home from grocery shopping near work and my bag split. A woman help pick up everything and even offered her tote. We chatted and it turns out she was Theo’s WIFE.
They had been married for 3 years so before he even started this job. When I introduced myself as Theo’s coworker, it was clear Theo had told her about work and us but I don’t think she realized that we didn’t know she even existed.