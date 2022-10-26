French speaker asks if he's wrong for pronouncing coworker's name the 'correct' way.

AITA for pronouncing "Fleur" correctly in the workplace? A colleague wants it pronounced "Flur" to rhyme with "blur"

A colleague is named Fleur, but pronounces it the English way. I have always pronounced it 'correctly' but I understand I am in an English speaking country and need to fit in. I am making an effort to pronounce it the local way but I am still making the occasional mistake. She is taking it personally, as though I am mocking her.

Her level of irritation at my genuine mistakes is a bit disconcerting but I don't want to give her a nick name to avoid the issue as I think she would be even more irritated.