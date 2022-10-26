French speaker asks if he's wrong for pronouncing coworker's name the 'correct' way.

AITA for pronouncing "Fleur" correctly in the workplace? A colleague wants it pronounced "Flur" to rhyme with "blur"
A colleague is named Fleur, but pronounces it the English way. I have always pronounced it 'correctly' but I understand I am in an English speaking country and need to fit in. I am making an effort to pronounce it the local way but I am still making the occasional mistake. She is taking it personally, as though I am mocking her.
Her level of irritation at my genuine mistakes is a bit disconcerting but I don't want to give her a nick name to avoid the issue as I think she would be even more irritated.
It's a stressful work environment due to the nature of the work. Our KPIs can't be met until you cut corners or ignore work processes but if something goes wrong the employee gets in trouble as our employer will smugly point to the SOPs and say we failed to follow.