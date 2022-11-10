Guy with severe allergies tries to force coworker get rid of his dog.

Allergies are one of the most common medical conditions in the world. Severe allergies can be life-threatening, while less severe allergies can range from a mild annoyance to almost intolerable, if not dangerous. Most of us have experience something in this range.
You can be protected by the ADA (American Disabilities Act) for having allergies, which requires your workplace to make "reasonable accomedation" for your condition. For people in wheelchairs, these are things like ramps and accessible bathrooms. But what are the right reasonable accomdations for someone with severe allergies?
Read this story and see what you think...
I work in a warehouse with about 26 other people. Been there for five years now. I have a Japanese Akita. These dogs shed a lot. I have pictures of my dog at my work station. So they know that I have him at home. It's not a secret or anything.