Reddit user shares hilarious cover letter for dishwashing job.

It doesn't really matter if this was actually submitted or not, it's an enjoyable read for anyone who's had to apply for a job, especially one they barely even want.
On Reddit user sugartrouts shared this letter for a dishwasher job application. We hope he got the job, or a better one doing comedy writing.
To Whom It May Concern:
I am writing in hopes to be considered for the dishwashing position at your establishment. The noble occupation of dishwashing is an art which I am not only trained and educated in, but am also devoutly passionate about.