Man asks if he was wrong to yell at boss for firing him after getting out of hospital.

Going back to work after an accident can be tough after being in the hospital. What if your boss is not as sympathetic as you'd like them to be? When this employee lashes out at their boss for firing them after getting into a car accident, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask :
Let me just lay out some context. I [17M] was recently in decently bad car accident, I got off pretty lucky I only had a few injuries the worst of which being a brain bleed and the side of my face being fractured, that said I recovered in pretty decent time only being in the hospital for 2 weeks and after getting an MRI and doing a bunch of other crap was fully released.