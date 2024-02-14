'I'm fairly certain my coworker records us in the male restroom. What can we do?' UPDATED

You can know with your entire gut that someone is pulling off a creepy act, but accusing them of it requires a whole other level of evidence and conviction.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a man asked for advice on how to handle a creepy coworker. He wrote:

"My coworker is almost certainly recording myself and others in the male restroom. What can we do?"

Me and a group of six of us at work are almost certain our coworker is recording us in the bathroom with his phone. Our work bathroom has two stalls; one much bigger stall and a smaller stall right next to it. My first month into my job I went into the big stall to use the bathroom. While I was in there a person entered the small stall next to me.