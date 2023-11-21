Man realizes he was accidentally caressing potential boss' leg throughout job interview.

LeeMack_
As per the title, I attended a job interview today and was measurably more nervous for this interview as opposed to others I’ve attended before. I was running slightly late which fed into my anxiety but apart from that the initial greeting and seating went well. I was being interviewed by two men we’ll call Steve and Gareth. Steve was to my 11 o’clock and Gareth to my 1 o’clock.
I was getting quite fidgety because of my nerves so as opposed to slightly spinning in my chair (I was sat in a spinny chair) I decided to move my foot around as it wouldn’t be as visible. I quickly found a table leg which I proceeded to tap and move my foot around for the rest of the interview, and it helped me keep focused.
Gareth seemed slightly off throughout the interview but I wasn’t concerned because he seemed the quieter type, with Steve leading the interview and asking the majority of the questions. Considering it was my first interview with a company in a new field for me personally, I thought it went very well and was very productive.
That was, until the end of the interview. I thanked them both for their time and was about to stand up when the table leg I had been so carelessly caressing suddenly moved. Except it wasn’t a table leg, it was Gareth’s foot.
I was instantly mortified and confused, suddenly rationalizing I had unknowingly engaged in pseudo foot foreplay with a man over double my age. What’s worse was that he knew it was my foot and decided to just keep his foot planted for the duration of the interview.
I contemplated announcing that I was sorry and I didn’t realize or mean to feel him up, but decided against it as Steve, with no context, would likely think I was psychotic - significantly reducing my chances of employment.
After that I quickly but normally exited the room without meeting Gareth’s eyes, then went home and had a beer. Either way, I think it’s safe to say I’m either very blacklisted or very hired depending on Gareth’s sexual proclivities, and I’m currently unsure on that front.
Professor-Clegg
Plot twist… they hire you. Now what?
NotTooLate4Coffee
As someone who has interviewed many people, he either liked it or didn’t care. If he cared, he would have simply moved his foot.
ummidkgoaway
Maybe he saw the nerves and realized moving his foot would mortify you and mess up your rhythm. Or maybe it's normal for the two of them to play footsie and he didn't realize it was you....
GogurtSnake
"What’s worse was that he knew it was my foot and decided to just keep his foot planted for the duration of the interview."
And the notion that he held his ground so well to the point that you thought it was a table leg and not a human leg is just amazing.
inhale_data
My abdomen hurts from how hard I was laughing while reading this.
GoNinjaPro
Gonna need an update!