Man realizes he was accidentally caressing potential boss' leg throughout job interview.

ummidkgoaway

Maybe he saw the nerves and realized moving his foot would mortify you and mess up your rhythm. Or maybe it's normal for the two of them to play footsie and he didn't realize it was you....

GogurtSnake

"What’s worse was that he knew it was my foot and decided to just keep his foot planted for the duration of the interview."

And the notion that he held his ground so well to the point that you thought it was a table leg and not a human leg is just amazing.