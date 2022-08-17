Man asks if he's wrong to lie about disability on job application.

Having a disability can be extremely difficult, even if you have it under control. When this employee with epilepsy wants to lie about having his condition to get a job, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Some background about me that’s relevant for the post: I’m 21M and have an invisible disability, epilepsy. It’s generally well-controlled, although here and there I’ll have a brief focal seizure.
I’ve spent the last 3 months or so looking for a new job. I currently work in food service but I’m looking to get a software engineering job (I graduated from a coding Boot Camp earlier this year).