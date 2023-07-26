Office introvert 'politely' asks female coworker to never talk to him. AITA?

'AITA for asking a female co-worker if they could possibly leave me alone?'

Ordinary-Treacle-218

Long story short, I am not exactly comfortable around women, and I do what I can to minimize my interactions with females as much as I can. Has nothing to with capablitles or anything I just get extremely uncomfortable.

We have a new hire that has been trying to get to know people around the office better, and I happen to just excuse myself when she comes around. Thankfully I work in the field a lot so I am often alone.

So it does not happen often, but when I do come to the office she keeps trying to befriend or talk to me. I am civil and polite I say hello, and can handle idle chit-chat, even if it is visibility uncomfortable for me.