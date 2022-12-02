Man orders seafood despite co-worker being allergic; she says, 'I hope I don’t die.'

"AITA, I ordered seafood for myself and coworkers despite one of them being allergic to shellfish."

I work nights at a hospital, and I work a lot of overtime, so I spend 36-72hrs at work per week there. Most of us don’t bring food and end up putting in one big order on someone’s phone and Venmoing that person. There’s a woman I work with, call her M, who has allergies to shellfish and peanuts. We often accommodate her by ordering from her chosen restaurants.

One night, I decided to order from this place I love that has a lot of seafood and non seafood options. I offered my coworkers the option to put in an order on my phone if they wanted to.