Man calls out coworker, 'you aren't really Native American,' she gets offended. UPDATED 2X.

Gatekeeping someone else's lineage isn't usually going to go over well, whether you're right or not.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a guy asked if he was wrong for telling his coworker she's not Native American. He wrote:

"AITA for telling a coworker she isn't Native American?"

I was speaking with coworkers and the topic of a nearby town came up. The town has a difficult to pronounce name and my coworker made a comment about what kind of idiot came up with the name. I pointed out that it was a word is from a Native American language. My coworker replied with "well, I'm allowed to make fun of it then. I'm part Indian, Native American."