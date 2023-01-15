Man asks if he was wrong to go behind wife's back to stop her 'being overworked.'

AITA? I talked to my wife’s boss about her being overworked. Now my wife is yelling at me about never trusting me again.

My wife has been putting in 10-14 hour days chained to her computer for the past 2-3 weeks through weekends as well. Wasn’t able to take any days off for the holidays either. She’s been screaming obscenities about her job, how she wants to quit, how it’s ridiculous she’s working so hard without any break. There have been multiple tear filled days.

I have been walking on egg shells doing everything I can to help around the house and get her anything she wants. But I am on edge constantly watching for an explosion.