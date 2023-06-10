Man has inappropriate relationship with boss to 'get ahead'; fiancée is 'pissed.' AITA?

'AITA for choosing to take my boss to a charity event over my fiancee?'

I [25m] started working at my company about a year ago. My boss [48m] and I really hit it off. So much so, that he frequently visits and sleeps on the couch in our basement.

My fiancee [23f] and I have lived together for several years now, and just recently built a house together, so it has plenty of space and she doesn’t mind him staying in the basement, but they don’t interact much.

Months ago I purchased tickets for a local charity event that I had taken my fiancee to last year. I did not indicate I would take her this year, but she assumed the 2nd ticket was for her.