Man hires teen, her dad seems to think he is his boss now, gives him rules. AITA?

"WIBTA if I rescind a job offer that I previously gave a young girl?"

Alternative_Visit657

I, 25, am a general manager at a frozen yogurt shop. I am not the owner, but I have been with them since I was a teen and worked my way up to my current position. It’s been the perfect job to pair with my classes. As the general manager, I do the scheduling as well as the hiring. The owners trust my judgment and let me hire/fire at my own discretion.

Last week I hired a girl, 16, from the local highschool. She was extremely sweet and showed a willingness to work. Seems a little on the quiet side but this being her first job I think it’s expected to an extent. There were zero tells/ mentions that she may be special needs.