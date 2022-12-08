Man asks if he was wrong to report disabled 'bully' co-worker to HR, risking her job.

I (29m) have started a new position at the beginning of November with a decent sized law firm in my city. Things have been going great up until this week.
The first 3 weeks I have been here I have heard lots of horror stories around a member of the office we will call J. I've heard that the last 2 people that took this position were basically bullied out of the post by J and that anybody who makes any complaints to HR basically get told to put up and shut up for two reasons.
Firstly J, despite not being the most popular person in the office, is very good at what she does to the point the company sees her as invaluable and secondly, J is a wheelchair user and is apparently very quick to throw the discrimination card around as soon as something doesn't go her way.