Man shocks passengers when he refuses to volunteer as doctor on a flight. AITA?

She started up a conversation and being a little intoxicated, I was also feeling chatty. When she asked what I do I mentioned I’m a doctor and I work at such and such hospital. After some more small talk we both started doing our own thing.

I was trying to watch my movie and enjoy my drinks when an announcement was made asking if there was a doctor on flight. Normally I would present myself to the cabin crew and help out but after several hours of on flight boozing, I was pretty drunk.

I was not able to think clearly and probably would have done more harm than good in such a situation. I didn’t react to the announcement at all. I continued watching my movie and drinking my drink. My co-passenger tapped me and said they just announced they need a doctor.