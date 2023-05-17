Man tells interested woman the real reason coworker is disabled, 'it's not from service.'

We all know the feeling, a friend is telling a story about their lives and there's a lie slipped in. The first time, you let it slide, but after hearing the heavily edited version in group settings multiple times, you finally decide to speak up and give an inside scoop.

However, correcting a friend's white lie can cause some serious backlash and even go so far as to ruin the friendship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling a woman the real reason his coworker is disabled.

He wrote:

AITA for telling someone why my coworker is disabled?