'I’m about to go on medical leave, but I’m also hoping to take my long-delayed honeymoon.' UPDATED 3X

Thankfully no activities were booked yet so the financial damage is relatively minimal, and we are going to keep what we had scraped together in a separate account for whenever we are able to take the trip.

Four months later, the OP returned with their final update.

I’ve finally settled in on this, thanks to a huge crazy set of circumstances in my life that started with a family emergency for my new husband and have culminated in us moving across town into a house from an apartment, a move we were not even close to expecting and accomplished in the span of one week.

Through all of that, my boss has been remarkably supportive of the situation, even sharing a situation with her husband that was very similar to what had happened with mine.