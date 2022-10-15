American mom has breakdown after being told she basically named her daughter 'Luigi.'

I'm an Italian woman who works for an Italian company that has a close working relationship with a few American companies. More specifically I am the Italian liaison of a kinda big department in one of these companies, so basically everything that my American colleagues decide comes through me and I relate it to my Italian colleagues.

In the years I've worked there I've made good friends with some of these American colleagues and this past summer one of them, S (F early 30s), invited me to her house in the US. I had been in the US many times before that, but always for work, never for leisure, so I was really happy!