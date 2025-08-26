'My coworker acts like my manager and I'm losing my mind.' UPDATED

I swear my coworker "Alicia" has a secret job title, and it's My Unofficial, Unwanted Micromanager. We have the exact same role. We report to the same person. We have the same responsibilities. Yet somehow, in her mind, she is my direct supervisor.
It's a daily thing. Our actual manager will assign me a task, and five minutes later I'll get a message from Alicia: "Hey, just checking in on the report for Mark (our boss). Let me know if you need me to review it before you send it." She never offers to help, only to "review."
Last week in a team meeting, our boss assigned me a project. She immediately chimed in with, "Great. And can you make sure to send me the draft by EOD Wednesday? I want to give it a once-over before it goes up the chain."
She said this in front of everyone, including our actual boss who just kind of blinked. I'm a non-confrontational person, so I usually just say "Okay, thanks!" but inside I'm screaming.
The breaking point was this morning. She walked over to my desk, pointed at my screen and said, "You should really format that data differently. Just stop what you're doing and I'll send you the template I use. It's much better." I just looked at her. I don't work for you. We are PEERS.
I'm so tired of having to manage her attempts to manage me. It's like having two bosses, but I only get paid for one. Has anyone else dealt with a "shadow manager" on their team? How do you get them to back off without making it a huge HR issue?
If she asks to review something again, just say “No thanks! I’ll get my boss to do that.” You can politely decline her attempts, and if she continues to insist, I would go to your supervisor immediately to ask for org chart clarifications and have them share it with her.
Y'all really need to learn how to speak up and stand up for yourselves.
Sometimes I see stories on here and I start to wonder - is everyone such a doormat or am I just way too blunt?
A couple weeks ago I posted about my coworker “Alicia,” who decided to make herself my unofficial boss even though we’re on the exact same level.
Since then, things have definitely escalated.
The last straw was when our manager gave me a two-week project. Not even ten minutes later, Alicia messaged me saying, “Can you send me progress updates every couple of days so I can make sure it’s on track?” That was the moment I realized I couldn’t keep letting this slide.
Instead of confronting her directly, I tried an experiment. I ignored her “check-ins” completely and only sent updates to our actual manager when they were due. And nothing bad happened. No one cared. The work got done and life moved on.
Then came the team meeting. As expected, Alicia jumped in with her usual line: “I’ll review it before it goes up the chain.” This time, I spoke up. I said, “Thanks, but Mark already approved the draft,” and looked at our boss while saying it. His reaction was priceless. It was like he suddenly realized what had been happening all along.
After the meeting, he pulled me aside and actually apologized. He told me to always send work directly to him and said he’d speak to Alicia. Since then, I haven’t gotten a single unsolicited “review request.” She still has that same bossy energy, but at least she’s not breathing down my neck anymore.
I feel a little guilty for not addressing it with her face-to-face, but honestly, it’s not my job to manage her behavior. Right now things feel lighter, and I can finally focus without feeling like someone’s peeking over my shoulder.
So I’m torn. Do I just enjoy the peace and leave it alone? Or, should I have an actual conversation with her, in case she tries creeping back into “shadow manager” mode?
NTA don’t confront her, especially since you’re manager dud his job surprisingly, it’s just going to make things more difficult. I guess it’s kinda a good thing, that she actually isn’t making a bigger deal out of it.
Leave it alone. You want your boss to see you as non-antagonistic. Alicia will supply all the rope needed for her to hang herself in due time.
Enjoy the peace. Addressing it with her will likely only escalate the situation. If you do choose to address it with her, I would do it as an email, as you will have receipts if she chooses to go buck wild.
Good for you. This was subtle enough to get the message through to your boss and her, and it's your bosses responsibility to talk to her. How did she react when you told her that?
The problem seems solved. If you re-open it, now you have the trashy energy about you. Why mess with your new found and enjoyed peace unless it's because you secretly miss the drama or want be a jerk?
If management is aware just leave it. No need to give her a reason to be a victim through a conversation/confrontation especially with everything being quiet. Just CYA with everything and if she starts up again just ignore her and let your manager know your concerns without being accusatory.
Let her hold all that energy by herself. She's bound to escalate in seek of a reaction, and that will be the kiss of death for her, especially since bossman is aware of it.
NTA. If it were me, I would probably just enjoy the silence. Just make sure you don't have to rely on her for anything from here on out. I think she might try to assert her imagined superiority/authority just to show you who the boss is. Other than that, happy trails.