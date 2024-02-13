'My employee took off work because his dad died. A week later, his dad walked in.' MAJOR UPDATE

Work relationships can be some of the most frustrating ones you'll ever have.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a man asked for advice on how to deal with an employee who constantly lies. He wrote:

"One of my [25/M] employees [19/M] had to take two days off of work because his father died. A week later, his dad walks into the store. Now I'm catching him in dozens of other lies."

I'm a manager at a shop that's 420 friendly for employees. As long as it doesn't affect your work, we're all a big stoner family. We know who's capable of working high, and who isn't. One of my employees is becoming a bit of a chronic liar. He's a bit of a performer - always doing impressions, and generally being a pretty funny guy, but he's a bit of a slacker. I'll call him Scooby.