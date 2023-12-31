Employee takes a chance on manager's strange offer of mystery basement box. + Outcome

mim_sical

I’ve been working at my job for a while now, since a little bit into university I guess. Friendly workplace, great pay for part-time work, and I spend a lot of time talking to my manager in the mornings when opening up the store. So we’re pretty friendly and on great terms.

The other day when opening up, she just bluntly asked me if I wanted to play the lotto. I, of course, said “with money?”

“No, with this box of stuff from my basement.”

“What is it?”

“It’s a lotto, yes or no.”