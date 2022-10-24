Someecards Logo
Mom tells nanny to dress 'appropriately' around husband and son, so she quits.

Sally Ann Hall
Oct 24, 2022 | 8:33 PM
When a woman posted a story on Reddit highlighting her frustrations as an employer, she got a response she did not expect. You decide who the a-hole is.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for expecting a nanny to dress appropriately?

newtoreddit1239 writes:

I (43f) am currently searching for a nanny for my children. My son is 5 and my daughter is 11. We found one young lady yesterday that seemed like a great fit. We interviewed her in our home and explained our careers (I’m a lawyer, my husband is a trainer) and told explained everything to her. She seemed happy with everything, was kind to us and no issues there.

The problem came when I spoke to her about the dress code I expected. I noticed she had on leggings with a sweater today which I guess was okay since she wasn’t working but I would’ve expected a little more for an interview.

Sources: Reddit
