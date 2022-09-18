Nanny shares story of working for 'mom from hell.'

Abbreviations:
MB- Mom Boss
DB- Dad Boss
NK- Nanny Kid
NF- Nanny Family
If you check my history, you all know I've been with this family for a few months. The house has no rules, no boundaries and no respect. The kids' behaviors is terrible. Yesterday, I walked into the room following 2YO. 4YO comes out do no where and hits me and tries to run.
A reaction, I know I shouldn't have cause that was me not respecting his body, but I ATTEMPTED to picked him up and he quickly jumped on to his bed and started crying. I said, I'll wait here until you're ready to talk.