New employee wants to be addressed formally; man says, 'She is three levels below me.'

I have been with a company for six years now. We are very informal with each other and have a fairly laid back culture. The company president is Dave, my boss is Lou, I tell employees who call me Mr. Smith (fake name) that my name is Dennis and that there is no need for formality.
We recently hired a new employee. The fake name I will give her for this post is Ginny Potter. In coming on board with us, Ginny signed all of her e-mails Ms. Potter. When she answers the phone it's, "Good afternoon, this is Ms. Potter speaking."
When she calls me, it's, "Good Morning, Dennis, this is Ms. Potter." And my response is always, "Good morning, Ginny, how can I help you?" If I send an e-mail to Ginny, the response is signed by Ms. Potter. Emphasis hers.