Creep told off for asking 'provocative' questions about coworker's daughter.

My co-worker has a daughter who has a bit of fame, she's not a celebrity or anything but she is "public", to give an idea, she's verified on twitter and has a Wikipedia page, albeit small and outdated by a couple years.

I find her very interesting and entertaining and occasionally check on her socials to see what she's up to. I ask him about her sometimes as well and he sometimes tells little stories about her.

He and his wife divorced when she was 18. On her social accounts, I've noticed she only has 3 posts in total about her Dad on Instagram, one in 2020 for his birthday, one in 2019 which was a photo with him and her brother on fathers day and one in 2016 I think on his birthday too which was an old photo when she was a child.