Boss repeatedly nominates employee for 'gay professional award'; 'It's inappropriate, plus I'm not gay.' + UPDATE

Later my CEO called to let me know it was appalling, would never happen again, and to ask if I needed a few days off. He also thanked me for bringing the issue up and promised 'change,' whatever that means.

I feel like everyone took it seriously, and the best possible outcome (so far) is it didn't turn into a legal issue, though I realize that is not quite as high drama or exciting.

I also contacted the organization who continued to publicly notify people of their awards and received an oddly clipped and rude email in return. I made it clear this is not okay and the way they operate could cause unintentional but irreparable harm.