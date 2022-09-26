Woman asks if she should report boss for cheating he did in college.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she'd be wrong to expose her boss for behavior in college that only she knows about. Here's her story...

I’ve found myself in an interesting situation that I’m not sure how to handle. My department recently got a new department manager (two levels above me), and it is someone who I graduated college with.

I was not friends or acquaintances with this person in college, but he and I know each other because I investigated him for cheating and plagiarism in our senior year (I was on the student honor board), right before graduation.

He pled guilty and received a “dean’s star” on his transcript, which essentially says that he graduated, but was caught cheating the honor system.