10 servers share the weird customer interactions that went way off script.

The Reddit community r/Serverlife is an interesting window and/or too-real look into the lives of servers from all over the world. Anyone who's waited tables will understand that it takes something truly bizarre to shock you out of autopilot. So when one server asked the following questions, the answers were predictably both entertaining and alarming.

Strangest thing you’ve ever been asked that took you out of “the zone” at work?

1.) buttskis

Once had an middle-aged white guy interrupt me in the middle of me asking if I could get them anything else with “You’re so exotic looking, what ethnicity are you?”