10 servers share the weird customer interactions that went way off script.

The Reddit community r/Serverlife is an interesting window and/or too-real look into the lives of servers from all over the world. Anyone who's waited tables will understand that it takes something truly bizarre to shock you out of autopilot. So when one server asked the following questions, the answers were predictably both entertaining and alarming.
1.) buttskis
Once had an middle-aged white guy interrupt me in the middle of me asking if I could get them anything else with “You’re so exotic looking, what ethnicity are you?”
I was so insanely caught off guard I just went silent for a good ten seconds before getting out “I’m white?” Y’all, I am the whitest white girl there ever was, there is no mistaking it. That was about four years ago, to this day I still think about how stupid that question was.
Added bonus, he was easily one of the most disgusting guests I have ever served. He literally LICKED every dish I brought out completely clean. Even the ramekins of sauce, what he couldn’t get out with his tongue, he swished water in and DRANK IT. I’ve never been so grossed out serving someone and I’ve been in the industry for 6 years.
2.) Calm-Math-3421
I was serving a large party of business men in a formal dining atmosphere. A man in the party raises his hand and yells for me to come to him. I’m about to drop the check off, so I stop by his seat. He starred at me and asked, “ will you take your glasses 👓 off.”
I just look at him. He said, “I just want to see what you look like without your glasses.” I say, “we are good.” Then, drop off the check. His table maté’s apologized to me on their way out.
3.) throttledog
'You're new to this waiting tables thing aren't you? Bless your heart.' After 5 yrs exp.
4.) sleepybastardd
once got asked by a guy if he could pick up his to go after hours. i must have given him a look bc he recanted it quick lmao
5.) haloo_baloo
Had a guy ask me what my waist size was in inches??? Totally threw me off. He continued to make weird/creepy comments throughout the rest of his time there.
6.) mee_mow
I'm lucky enough to work in a corporate restaurant that still allows me to keep my facial piercings in. I don't have anything crazy just my septum and a nose stud as well as 00 gauges.
I had a woman ask me if I had anymore 'Interesting piercings' and I didn't know what she meant at first so I referenced that I used to have my bridge pierced as well. She straight up cut me off to say 'no... lower...' I was honestly completely taken out after that one. I still laugh when I remember it.
7.) messy_shroom
This encounter I had shouldn't have been the way that it was, but I guess this guy was having a bad day? I worked in fast food for my first job, and I was usually stuck working the window by myself.
This guy orders only one thing, and it's one of our messier sandwiches so I guess I was in the wrong lol. Anyway, it's the middle of the Friday lunch rush and I'm very happy to hear that he only wants one item. He pulls up to the window, I pay him out, I hand him the sandwich and tell him to have a good day.
I run to get the next couple of orders ready before the next car pulls up to the window. I'm very surprised to see the same guy sitting there when I come back. He looks kinda like Trevor from GTAV, but he's bald and has a giant Spiders web tattooed on his head.
I open the window, and before I ask him what's the problem was he says, 'you ever had one of these before?' And I say, 'yes, they're one of my favorites,' then the guy says, 'great, so you're well aware of hOW GODDAMN MESSY THEY ARE! yet you didn't supply me with ONE SINGLE F@#$NG NAPKIN! YOU WANT ME TO USE MY GODDAMN SHIRT?'
I didn't even say say anything to the man and grabbed him a fat stack of napkins. He snatched them out of my hands and sneered a 'thanks b*#ch' at me before speeding off. I was not okay for the rest of the day. I was a hundred percent sure I just met some escaped murderer or something.
8.) Agreatusername68
I once was asked by a young kid if he could order 'A Saranac', which was a locally brewed beer, as well as a brand of bottled soda.
I just kinda stared at him for a second, dumbfounded because my brain wouldn't comprehend he was asking for a soda, not a beer. I told him not unless he's the world's youngest looking 21 year old.
The father explained, and I was immediately embarrassed by my own foolishness.
9.) OkMixture6640
Few weeks ago I had some lady pay with a gift card, not tip me, then as she got up she hollered at me “child you better come get your pen before I steal it” And she wasnt joking either
10.) UnAshamed-7166
Was bartending and the bar was full cuz of a 30 minute wait. There were 4-6 older 50s-60s customers drinking and out of nowhere as I’m making them another round one of the guys says “entertain us, do a dance or tell a joke” … like, what?
I honestly don’t remember how I said no but I did and he was upset but the rest of his party laughed it off. He said that’s what I was there for, to entertain them. Yeah, hell no.