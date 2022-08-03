Man asks if he was wrong for confronting coworker about their body odor.

Reddit user u/itskindafishhyyy has a coworker he can not stand to even be in the same room with. It's not her personality that's bad, it's her stench. Now, his boss is forcing him to be trapped in the same car with her and her B.O for a work trip.
He writes:
I (30yo M) have been working at my company for 6 years. I’m one of the top performers. I have been selected to travel to a conference in a city that is a 4-hour drive from my workplace. One of my other coworkers who I’ll call “F” was selected to go to this as well as two other coworkers “C” and “D”.
Our company is getting us a vehicle to drive over there. The problem with this is “F” has a HORRIBLE body odor issue that I have already complained to HR about (although nothing has changed).