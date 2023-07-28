Teen stands up to coworker who leaves kids unattended in restaurant, 'this isn't my job.'

We've all heard the phrase 'give someone an inch, they'll take a mile.'
Well, that phrase exists for a reason. There are some people who will speed ahead at full throttle once they're given the smallest amount of leeway. Before you know it, you'll find yourself in scenarios you don't remember signing up for, being called an AH for wanting to set a basic boundary.
She wrote:
AITA for saying it’s not my responsibility to watch my (F19) coworker’s (F26) kids (M4 & M1)?
I don’t want to give too much away since she has Reddit, but we work in a food service establishment, all the employees work with the food in the back, and then hand it to the customers at the front counter. My coworker can’t find a babysitter/daycare 9/10 of the time, so she takes her kids to work and keeps them in the back.
They’re really hyperactive kids so she brings a portable crib and an iPad to keep them occupied. Well, the 4-year-old already knows how to climb in and out when he gets bored, and keeps running around the establishment barefoot and bothering customers, her 1-year-old always tries to do like his brother and constantly climbs out only to fall face down on the floor.
My coworker uses her phone a lot, so she constantly goes outside for a 15-30 minute periods to talk on the phone. This is when she tells me to watch her kids while she is out. Usually, I have no problem doing so if the store is empty, since I’m usually in the back anyways. But when we’re in rush hour and she does this, it’s literally impossible for me to do so. Yesterday this happened.
She went outside to talk to her boyfriend, and left me with her kids, asking me to watch them. But as soon as she left a family of 5 came in, so I told the kids to stay calm and set them up with a YouTube video while I took their orders.
As I’m taking their order I hear a loud thump, a second later I hear a scream from the smaller child, I apologize to the family and excuse myself, when I go check on the kids, the baby is again on the floor on his stomach, staring at me crying. I check that he is okay, he is, and pick him up and finish taking the order with him on the side of my hip.
Right then my coworker walks in and asks what happened, I tell her. She tells me how she asked me to watch them. Then a customer chimes in, saying the thought the kid was mine. I said no and then she tells my coworker that it’s not my responsibility to watch her kid since that’s not the job I’m getting paid for. My coworker gets her kid and goes to the back.
After a while the store emptied again and my coworker started talking about how rude the lady was, and how it’s just a favor I’m doing for her. I said “she’s right though” and before I could even blink I was getting called all sorts of names. Now she complained about me to our boss and I’m being lectured about teamwork and empathy.
I just simply don’t understand when this one-time favor turned into part of my job description, so AITA?
KronkLaSworda wrote:
Sweet Jesus. If this is a chain store: Call corporate and the regional manager. They need to know that there are children in a crib onsite. Let them deal with that. There is no way I would take that lecture from my boss. Tell the coworker and your boss that you will no longer watch those kids. That is outside the scope of your job description. NTA Also, start looking for another job. Apply today.
FritosRule wrote:
Let me get this straight. Your coworker uses work- a busy food service place- as daycare for her energetic kids, complete with a crib. The kids run around, creating unsanitary and dangerous situations. You get roped into watching them because Mom wants to chat on the phone. The one time you say something….your boss lectures you.
Jesus flaming f@$%ing Christ. On a pony. I’m not a lawyer but document this s@#t and get one. The liability runs so far here- the company is on the hook for the supervisor allowing it and reprimanding you to boot! I’d imagine a good lawyer could squeeze some money out of them (maybe just the threat of telling higher-ups can squeeze a raise out of your boss).
Also, the first time someone sees this and tips off CPS, good luck…
Use this s#$% to get paid. Don’t be nice about it.
Miss_Kitty87 wrote:
NTA 100% and please, start to search for a new job. What she is doing is dangerous not only for her kids, but also for you. What do you think would happen if you do as she asks and one of her kids injured themselves badly? I can picture her trying to sue you and using every excuse under the sun to extort money out of you.
Your boss is also a giant a-hole. How can he not understand that having kids in such an environment, can make him in serious trouble if something happens to the kids or if costumers starts complaining?
So, you're in a no-win situation, with your boss having her back. Try to see if you can change shifts with other colleagues, if there are other employees that has the same tasks as you. But for me, searching for another job would be the best, even if you are not the one at fault.
Ok-Abbreviations4510 wrote:
NTA. You need to take this straight to HR. Not only is that not your job, it’s getting in the way of both of you doing your jobs. Her kids should not even be there. If HR doesn’t step in to forbid it and reprimand your boss and coworker, then you need to move on.
OP is not only NTA, but she could have a lawsuit on her hands, so it's best for her to stand up for herself immediately and with firmness.