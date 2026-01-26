'Does walking into buildings with a ladder to access areas unquestioned actually work?' UPDATED

I waited for a day we knew the manager wasn’t going to be in (not giving dates or names for obvious reasons). I donned my gear. Then mustered as much confidence as I could. Or, more, I mustered annoyance and urgency. I parked around the corner, as my car does not look like that of a contractor, even with a ladder on the roof racks.

Then with ladder to my side, awkwardly held in both hands, and clipboard gingerly held on the outside of the ladder, I walked up to the door. One thing we discussed is if I should go to the door guard with the idea that he should KNOW I was going to be there, and be annoyed when he didn’t - or if I should approach as if I’m expecting to have to show him my clipboard.