Wife tongues husband while he's on work Zoom call; he's livid, she's hurt. AITA?

Being somewhat introverted, I have never liked public displays of affection. They're crude and attention-seeking in my mind. So imagine my shock and embarrassment when my wife, who had recently come home, sits on my lap and started kissing me.

It happened just as I was starting to respond to a point that the regional head made, but I ended up completely losing my train of thought. I'm pretty sure everyone on the call saw as well because there was a decently long awkward silence. My wife noticed my discomfort (and the call) and she left.

Going back to the presentation was just awful for me at that stage. I was talking way too fast and stuttering.

One of my co-workers (F39) took over from that point, and I didn't say much until the Q&A session.