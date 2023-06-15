Wife tongues husband while he's on work Zoom call; he's livid, she's hurt. AITA?

One self-proclaimed introvert was mortified when he was on a very important work call and his wife bounded in, sat on his lap and started kissing him. She claims she didn't realize the camera was on, but he thinks she 100% did it on purpose for the attention.
I (M42) have, in the past year, been promoted to a senior position in the engineering company I work for. It has come with many new responsibilities and longer work hours, but my salary has seen a pretty significant increase, which has been greatly appreciated by my wife (F40) and our three kids (M14, F14, M10).
The other day, I was working from home as our firm had an important Zoom meeting about an infrastructure expansion plan. There were maybe 30 people, mainly from our firm, on the call, but also a government representative and the regional head of our firm were present.
Being somewhat introverted, I have never liked public displays of affection. They're crude and attention-seeking in my mind. So imagine my shock and embarrassment when my wife, who had recently come home, sits on my lap and started kissing me.
It happened just as I was starting to respond to a point that the regional head made, but I ended up completely losing my train of thought. I'm pretty sure everyone on the call saw as well because there was a decently long awkward silence. My wife noticed my discomfort (and the call) and she left.
Going back to the presentation was just awful for me at that stage. I was talking way too fast and stuttering.
One of my co-workers (F39) took over from that point, and I didn't say much until the Q&A session.
As the call was coming to a close, I mentioned how I planned to refine our plan by the time of the next meeting, but the regional boss told me not to spend too much time on it as 'Your wife seems to need you more than we do,' which just further solidified my embarrassment.
After the call, I confronted my wife about what happened, and she did not seem too bothered. In fact, she mentioned how it was good that they see that I am a family man and that I was overreacting. She also told me that she thought the webcam was off.
I was very frustrated as she knew about this meeting, so I told her that her actions made us look disgraceful and immature and that they caused me great humiliation.
My wife was taken aback by this and said that I cared too much about what other people thought and how I'm borderline embarrassed of her. We argued for a bit longer, and it culminated with my wife locking herself in our room.
We have not spoken much since then, and I'll probably be sleeping on the couch for the next few days. I am too embarrassed to talk about this with anyone in my personal life. AITA?
Edit - For those wondering, my wife is a high school chemistry and biology teacher, so she has had many work related zoom calls herself in the relatively recent past.
NTA. As a woman and someone who works in a professional environment, I would have been so embarrassed if someone did this to me. It's so unprofessional and weird. If I had seen this at a zoom meeting, I would be shocked and be kinda disgusted. Honestly, because of this you will be judged by a lot of people.
I'm only 21, never worked corporate, and even I know that behavior is entirely inappropriate and unprofessional. NTA.
Same I am getting second hand embarrassment reading this.
At her behavior during the call and after! For her to get upset and lock herself in her room after as if she were the one wronged is so bizarre. I can’t imagine acting like that towards my parter.
That's completely inappropriate, she knew exactly what she was doing. I have a hard time believing she did not know the web cam was on, and even not it would mess up your train of thought.
NTA. This was a work meeting. If you had been at the office, would she have come in and done this?