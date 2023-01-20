Woman calls out 'trophy' GF of husband's boss for behavior at party; 'Kids are around.'

AITA for politely telling my husband's boss's "girlfriend" to be a little more discreet at a party?

My husband's boss at the small startup he works at was throwing a huge party for 2023 celebrating a big contract and funding round they landed (despite the recession I suppose). He is clearly doing well because he couldn't wait to show off his newly landscaped yard (with pool and jacuzzi), new Mercedes, and a clear trophy girlfriend.

This trophy girlfriend literally had nothing to talk about, hardly played host, and just wandered off halfway through the party into their jacuzzi, and basically stripped down to just her panties.

This was like less than 50 ft away from a party full of people, including 4 kids (around 4-7 years) including my 5 year old daughter!