Woman calls out 'trophy' GF of husband's boss for behavior at party; 'Kids are around.'

My husband's boss at the small startup he works at was throwing a huge party for 2023 celebrating a big contract and funding round they landed (despite the recession I suppose). He is clearly doing well because he couldn't wait to show off his newly landscaped yard (with pool and jacuzzi), new Mercedes, and a clear trophy girlfriend.
This trophy girlfriend literally had nothing to talk about, hardly played host, and just wandered off halfway through the party into their jacuzzi, and basically stripped down to just her panties.
This was like less than 50 ft away from a party full of people, including 4 kids (around 4-7 years) including my 5 year old daughter!
I was appalled, waited to see if she would be out in a few minutes or something but then decided to wander over, and politely tell her, and I quote: "Hey, this is a lovely party, but there are some kids around. Would you mind putting something on? Or saving it for after the kids bedtime?"